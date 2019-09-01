Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; Jacobs Asset Management Boosted Position in Mackinac Finl (MFNC)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 125.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 289,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% . The institutional investor held 520,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 230,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 6,071 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 33,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares to 645,026 shares, valued at $26.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 146,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,340 shares to 1,960 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 532,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,192 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY).

