Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding Held by Argentiere Capital Ag; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding Held by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 756,335 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 4.25 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares to 18,298 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.