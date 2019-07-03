Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding Held by Argentiere Capital Ag; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 1.25 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 287,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Hikes ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dexcom and Companion Medical Announce Collaboration to Integrate Dexcom CGM Data and InPenâ„¢ Insulin Data – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves 0.35%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 “Internet of Things” Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $3.89 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael also sold $55,500 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares. Another trade for 10,631 shares valued at $1.51M was made by KAHN BARBARA on Monday, January 14. Pacelli Steven Robert had sold 3,114 shares worth $466,303.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 184,087 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $455.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 227,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.76M shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory reported 4,588 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 30,914 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Thornburg invested 0.09% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 170,788 shares. The Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Earnest Prtn accumulated 33 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,011 shares stake. The Colorado-based Centurylink Mngmt has invested 0.45% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 17,116 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Synovus has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% or 2,205 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 26,375 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al has 18,758 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.13% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 8,811 shares. Fil Limited reported 35 shares stake. Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 0.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 4,995 shares. Cullinan, Kentucky-based fund reported 69,895 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.3% or 136,755 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 585,239 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Ltd Liability holds 10,117 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 8,443 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). New York-based Pzena Inv Management Limited Com has invested 2.51% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Top Banks to Repurchase $125 Billion in Stock Over Next 12 Months – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One -4.1% after massive Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).