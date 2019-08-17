Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Stake by $4.95 Million; As Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Share Price Rose, Advisors Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $596,865

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 61,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 116,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 39,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 191,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 231,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 199,562 shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. Benjamin William Stephen bought $50,039 worth of stock or 3,300 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,764 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 10,049 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Dorsey Wright And has 545 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Principal Fin Gp stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.02% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Beck Capital Mgmt accumulated 162,664 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 9,398 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co reported 15,229 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Communications Inc reported 1.3% stake. Sterling Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). State Street holds 721,416 shares.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.53M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CY) by 117,200 shares to 118,500 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (Put) (NYSE:AZO) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SPG).

