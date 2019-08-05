Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Stake by $1.62 Million as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Assetmark Has Lifted Stake

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 7,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 5.50M shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 3.08 million shares traded or 40.81% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7,160 shares to 10,283 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Cda Etf (EWC) by 503,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.