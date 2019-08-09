Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 87 1.91 N/A 11.56 8.00 Synchrony Financial 33 2.71 N/A 4.80 7.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capital One Financial Corporation and Synchrony Financial. Synchrony Financial is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Capital One Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capital One Financial Corporation and Synchrony Financial’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synchrony Financial on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital One Financial Corporation and Synchrony Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

$106.5 is Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 19.99%. On the other hand, Synchrony Financial’s potential upside is 8.54% and its consensus price target is $38. The information presented earlier suggests that Capital One Financial Corporation looks more robust than Synchrony Financial as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital One Financial Corporation and Synchrony Financial are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 95.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Synchrony Financial

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.