Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Since Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.33 466.43M 11.56 8.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 48 25.09 161.06M 0.89 48.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital One Financial Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Capital One Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capital One Financial Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 526,980,002.26% 12.1% 1.6% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 333,388,532.39% 16.7% 9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Capital One Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 17.28% and an $106.67 consensus price target. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $47.83 consensus price target and a 5.52% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Capital One Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than PagSeguro Digital Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares and 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation was less bullish than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.