Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s Financial Results Comparing With MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

As Credit Services businesses, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.95 N/A 11.56 8.00 MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Capital One Financial Corporation and MoneyGram International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital One Financial Corporation and MoneyGram International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Capital One Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. MoneyGram International Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Capital One Financial Corporation and MoneyGram International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Capital One Financial Corporation has a 15.02% upside potential and an average price target of $106.67. Competitively MoneyGram International Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential downside of -27.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Capital One Financial Corporation looks more robust than MoneyGram International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares and 82.1% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MoneyGram International Inc.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats MoneyGram International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.