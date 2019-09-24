Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Both Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.96 N/A 11.56 8.00 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CNFinance Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Capital One Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Capital One Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 14.88% at a $106.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has stronger performance than CNFinance Holdings Limited

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Capital One Financial Corporation beats CNFinance Holdings Limited.