Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Comparing side by side

Both Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 88 1.99 N/A 11.56 8.00 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.76 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capital One Financial Corporation and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that Capital One Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, LendingClub Corporation has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Capital One Financial Corporation and LendingClub Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Capital One Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 13.60% at a $106.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of LendingClub Corporation is $11, which is potential -25.17% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Capital One Financial Corporation appears more favorable than LendingClub Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, LendingClub Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation was more bullish than LendingClub Corporation.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors LendingClub Corporation.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.