Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Comparison side by side

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.25 466.43M 11.56 8.00 Green Dot Corporation 28 1.75 47.69M 2.07 24.45

In table 1 we can see Capital One Financial Corporation and Green Dot Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Green Dot Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Capital One Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 524,314,298.56% 12.1% 1.6% Green Dot Corporation 169,594,594.59% 12.3% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Capital One Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Green Dot Corporation on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Capital One Financial Corporation and Green Dot Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The upside potential is 22.16% for Capital One Financial Corporation with consensus price target of $106.67. Green Dot Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 68.42% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than Capital One Financial Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capital One Financial Corporation and Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 90.2% respectively. About 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats Green Dot Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors.