Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holder Parnassus Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $17.82 Million as Shares Declined; Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Holder Parthenon Has Raised Position by $479,556

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 530,279 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.95M market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 677 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.29% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 14,905 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 8,443 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc stated it has 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.5% or 89,735 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.03% or 2,960 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 3,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 49,736 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 107,203 shares. Farmers Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 39,800 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. At Fincl Bank reported 13,286 shares stake. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 11,368 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,133 shares to 492,920 shares, valued at $580.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares to 373,197 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 243,989 shares. 969,863 are held by Ariel Investments Llc. Blackrock Inc holds 45,188 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 10,400 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.22% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,616 shares. Perritt Mgmt holds 50,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 176,457 are held by Bridgeway Capital. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 7,755 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 511,492 shares. First Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 13,616 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 146,751 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).