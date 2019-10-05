Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holder Oakbrook Investments Cut Its Holding; Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined While Verity & Verity Decreased Position by $5.91 Million

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 34,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,662 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631,000, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 332,033 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 32,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 104,154 shares to 141,869 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 67,150 shares to 82,450 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.