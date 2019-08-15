Capital One Financial (COF) Stake Has Raised by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc; De Burlo Group Has Boosted Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding by $9.57 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 279.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 75,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 103,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 506,113 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares to 576,259 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 43,650 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

