Capital One Financial (COF) Shares Rose While Sound Shore Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Gruss & Co Has Increased Holding

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 13.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 215,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.80 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.39M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank has 776 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 70,000 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 373,521 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Welch Grp Lc holds 1,773 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 2.99% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 74,587 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has 40,787 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct invested 2.64% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Duncker Streett Communication holds 480 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 261,282 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.38M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 70,771 shares. Fin Mngmt Pro reported 216 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 73,727 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $149.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.85M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Gru Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,218 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 335,433 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,452 shares. Weitz Invest Mgmt owns 17,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 18,708 were reported by Retail Bank Of Stockton. Patten Gp invested in 51,669 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,867 shares. California-based Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Group Inc Incorporated has 124,021 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company stated it has 105,439 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Sfmg Lc reported 51,119 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 250,260 shares. Scott And Selber holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,970 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communication Inc has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 409,377 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Co owns 4.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 194,091 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

