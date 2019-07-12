Capital One Financial (COF) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Has Increased Its Stake by $3.21 Million; Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake as Stock Declined

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 6.48 million shares traded or 42.08% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 39,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 163,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.45 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares to 114,995 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,569 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 18.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.