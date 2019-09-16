Capital One Financial (COF) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Has Raised Position; Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 130,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, up from 126,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.52 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 17,584 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 2.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,964 shares to 163,829 shares, valued at $43.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 13,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,780 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

