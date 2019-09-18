Capital One Financial (COF) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Decreased Position; Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Its Banc Of California (BANC) Stake by $4.79 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 171,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.58 million, down from 193,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 1.08M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by 3286.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 368,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 379,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 212,285 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 32,900 shares to 336,080 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

