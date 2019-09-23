Capital One Financial (COF) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $32.65 Million as Shares Declined; Citadel Advisors Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 8881.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.73 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 309,122 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 920,470 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%

