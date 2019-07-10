Capital One Financial (COF) Reaches $90.12 After 5.00% Down Move; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised By $399,483 Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 2.06 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB ENDThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $42.32 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $85.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:COF worth $2.12 billion less.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. SS&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $14.79B valuation. It closed at $58.1 lastly. It is down 21.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $42.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital One Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33B for 7.93 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Capital One exec selling art deco-inspired estate for $4.1M – Washington Business Journal” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Capital One Plans to Buy Back up to $2.2 Billion of Common Shares Through Second Quarter 2020 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Enters Into Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST Holdings Limited – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.