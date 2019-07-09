Capital One Financial (COF) Position Held by Professional Advisory Services Inc; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shares Rose, Holder Second Curve Capital Increased Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 39,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 163,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 1.41M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 123,769 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Liability reported 14,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advisors Limited Company invested in 101,342 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 15,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 12,667 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 109,051 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank, Washington-based fund reported 600 shares. Principal Finance Gru holds 0% or 221,740 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 69 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 347,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Management LP De stated it has 192,969 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 44,969 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 55,555 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 464 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.13% or 118,792 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Legg Mason, Ford, Newmark and Sanmina – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center to Initiate Quarterly Dividend, Stock Rises – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares to 153,249 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,995 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 268,840 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,117 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Edgemoor Advsrs Incorporated holds 149,738 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,050 shares. 13,405 are held by Private Advisor Gp Limited. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 585,239 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 2.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,550 shares. Scott Selber Inc invested in 22,883 shares or 0.98% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Salzhauer Michael holds 74,587 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Company owns 623,745 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na stated it has 9,026 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).