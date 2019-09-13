Capital One Financial (COF) Holder Arrow Financial Lowered Its Holding by $360,000; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Miura Global Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $252.83. About 688,191 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 17,854 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 21,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.07M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 16,462 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 29,910 shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 10,637 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And has 0.23% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,926 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 294,421 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 26,870 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 25,496 were accumulated by Merian Global Invsts (Uk). The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 298,433 shares. Bartlett Limited Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Vigilant Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 957,330 shares. 930,506 are owned by Pointstate Cap L P. Intact Invest Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,500 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,061 shares to 30,962 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.18 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 11.19M shares. 1,151 were reported by Advisory Ser Networks Lc. Moreover, Tcw Gru Incorporated has 2.9% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated accumulated 1,259 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 97,965 shares stake. 374 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. Virtu Fin reported 0.12% stake. Nicholas Ptnrs LP holds 0.56% or 22,209 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 129 shares. Adi Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,300 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.47% or 65,000 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 1,535 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 340,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.