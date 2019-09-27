Capital One Financial (COF) Analysts See $2.86 EPS; Endra Life Sciences (NDRA) Shorts Down By 2.95%

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $3.12 EPS. COF’s profit would be $1.35 billion giving it 7.97 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $3.37 EPS previously, Capital One Financial Corporation’s analysts see -15.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Endra Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) had a decrease of 2.95% in short interest. NDRA’s SI was 751,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.95% from 773,800 shares previously. With 141,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Endra Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s short sellers to cover NDRA’s short positions. The SI to Endra Life Sciences Inc’s float is 10.49%. The stock decreased 12.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 279,742 shares traded or 243.88% up from the average. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has declined 37.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $42.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 17.05% above currents $91.13 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, July 8. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. The company has market cap of $8.68 million. The Company’s photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions.