Capital One Financi (COF) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Dean Foods Co New (DF) Holding Upped by Qs Investors Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Dean Foods Co New (DF) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 253,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 553,675 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 300,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Dean Foods Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 3.66M shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 04/04/2018 – AgProfessional: Is Milk Giant Dean Foods Ripe for Takeover?; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 09/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financi (COF) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 79,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 83,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 3.45 million shares traded or 58.99% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 11,281 shares to 87,922 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DF shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 1,028 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 74,989 shares. 39,690 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Prelude Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,000 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 271,510 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,677 shares. 34,140 were accumulated by Jump Trading Limited Company. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) or 45,085 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 2.54 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Systematic LP has 326,715 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 56,783 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,198 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 10,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.14% or 5,540 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,153 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd has invested 1.35% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated owns 3,304 shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 8.31% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,379 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 88,396 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Llc holds 970,882 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Sei holds 0.14% or 497,833 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 1,260 shares. Verus Finance Prns holds 2,954 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 181,037 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 18,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

