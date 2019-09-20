Capital Management Upped Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake; As Donegal Group (DGICA) Market Value Rose, Old Republic International Has Lifted Position by $726,000

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 117.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 91,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 169,470 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 78,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 2.86M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video)

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 664,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15M, up from 616,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 24,747 shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9,840 shares to 120,005 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,491 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dodge & Cox stated it has 2.71% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Endowment Mgmt Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.62% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 94,467 shares. Westwood Holdings Group stated it has 250,035 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc reported 14,245 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 52,060 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 38,954 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 162,806 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 7,701 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 3.93M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity.

