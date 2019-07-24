Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Principal Finl Group (PFG) by $315,750 as Market Value Rose; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $436,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,449 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 215,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 953,234 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 533,427 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer owns 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3,100 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 1 shares. Prudential Financial holds 67,438 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 155 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc invested in 200 shares. Whitnell And Comm accumulated 1,620 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.57M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. City Holdg Communication accumulated 157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Metropolitan Life reported 504 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 2.04 million are owned by Ww Investors. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 271,900 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 2,213 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 614,373 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 165,500 shares to 897,800 shares, valued at $180.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.08% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 526 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 50,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt invested 0.75% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc owns 11,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dt Inv Prns Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,981 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 29,224 shares. Mason Street Limited Company owns 36,926 shares. American Gru Inc invested in 103,741 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,640 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M Inc has invested 0.14% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 86,180 shares to 259,395 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,375 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

