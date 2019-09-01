Capital Management Upped Abb LTD (ABB) Stake By $2.65 Million; Argent Trust Company Cut Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position

Argent Trust Company decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 18.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 2,545 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Argent Trust Company holds 10,946 shares with $2.95 million value, down from 13,491 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $61.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 579,045 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Capital Management Corp increased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 73.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp acquired 147,450 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 8.25%. The Capital Management Corp holds 347,690 shares with $6.56 million value, up from 200,240 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $39.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.12 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed owns 491,819 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 333,940 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.16% or 15,432 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) owns 230 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 212,164 shares. Motco invested in 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial has 1,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 241 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Company. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 0.05% or 1,255 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,015 shares. Btc Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 836 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Jnba Financial reported 0.01% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.41% below currents $367.87 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. UBS maintained the shares of NOC in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target.

Argent Trust Company increased Ishares (IEFA) stake by 26,394 shares to 258,902 valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,102 shares and now owns 13,980 shares. Vanguard (VT) was raised too.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400 – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will NASA Sole-Source Northrop to Build a Space Station to Orbit the Moon? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $793.21 million for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB Finally in Turnaround Mode? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABB shares jump on new CEO appointment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Capital Management Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,055 shares to 24,786 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 30,628 shares and now owns 38,390 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.