Capital Management Trimmed Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stake as Share Value Declined; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Position in Service Now (NOW) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 77,082 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, down from 95,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 524,960 shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 279% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 616,899 shares. Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has 2.7% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 61,548 are owned by Zweig. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru accumulated 7,497 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 10,454 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dsc Lp holds 1,390 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 3,108 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 268,043 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 2.06 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 70,650 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 728 are held by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd. 42,687 were reported by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Glynn Cap Ltd invested in 179,244 shares or 8.41% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Walleye Trading Lc reported 2,137 shares. Cap Ww Invsts reported 2.35 million shares stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,169 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 24,974 shares. Btim stated it has 0.18% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Geode Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 992,225 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service reported 0% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 6,618 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 7,371 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 418,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc owns 818 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 91,390 shares to 169,470 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 175,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 REITs to Double Your Income in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Proven Buy Signal Will Send REITs Soaring Up to 226% – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDRR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Add Equity Residential to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.