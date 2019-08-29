Capital Management Trimmed Kla (KLAC) Holding by $1.45 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 127,780 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, down from 139,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 1.14 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.2. About 1.42 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,244 shares to 32,913 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,356 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).