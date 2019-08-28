Capital Management Trimmed Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position; Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 93.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 8,707 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 18,007 shares with $777,000 value, up from 9,300 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $20.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 4.27 million shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship

Capital Management Corp decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 37.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp sold 102,587 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Capital Management Corp holds 171,870 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 274,457 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 521,145 shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 260,803 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 107,665 shares. Maverick Capital holds 304,850 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 537 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Management stated it has 0.33% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 818,646 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Manchester Lc holds 0.02% or 2,868 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd reported 0.13% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). M&R Management holds 0% or 95 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 18,209 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 195,254 shares stake. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 18,788 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:KMI) stake by 97,200 shares to 57,900 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (NYSE:DB) stake by 217,900 shares and now owns 166,600 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 36.29% above currents $37.42 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Capital Management Corp increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 33,220 shares to 211,701 valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 147,450 shares and now owns 347,690 shares. American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 27,535 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And holds 0% or 54 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 472,113 shares. Cs Mckee Lp invested in 0.11% or 35,150 shares. Ashford Cap Incorporated accumulated 4.28% or 836,898 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Advisory Service Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 80 shares. The New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0.01% or 70,165 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability holds 183,119 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 11 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 14,459 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 370,010 shares or 0% of the stock.