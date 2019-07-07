Capital Management Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted By $6.67 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 26452.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 50,524 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 50,715 shares with $6.74 million value, up from 191 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 323,553 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets

Capital Management Corp decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp sold 33,650 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Capital Management Corp holds 161,220 shares with $8.33M value, down from 194,870 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 4.85M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, May 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, January 30.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity. JOHNSTON MICHAEL F had sold 2,845 shares worth $379,921.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) stake by 69,657 shares to 7,260 valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 3,544 shares and now owns 145,375 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool: An Interesting Stock For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Whirlpool Stock Surged 24% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Whirlpool Completes Sale of Embraco Business Unit to Nidec Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 66,260 shares. 8,101 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Brandes Invest Prns LP holds 30,743 shares. Condor Mgmt stated it has 2,732 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 21,229 shares. Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 108 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Company owns 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 19,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 2,465 shares. Savant Capital Limited Co has 2,209 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 28,304 shares stake. Us Natl Bank De holds 33,489 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 44,638 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,919 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,625 are held by First Dallas Inc. 11,498 were reported by Fifth Third Fincl Bank.

Capital Management Corp increased Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) stake by 43,165 shares to 248,356 valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 24,183 shares and now owns 30,485 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 6.79 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, March 11. West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Llc holds 0.05% or 4,116 shares in its portfolio. 18,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Glendon Limited Partnership owns 1.27% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 99,550 shares. 517 are held by Heritage Wealth. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 9,199 shares. Jump Trading reported 0.16% stake. Prudential Fin holds 0.07% or 870,476 shares. Eidelman Virant owns 14,850 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 2.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 540,700 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 448,916 shares in its portfolio. Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 35,000 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skylands Ltd Liability Co holds 2.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 303,525 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 217,923 shares or 0.34% of the stock.