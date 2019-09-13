Capital Management Trimmed By $4.74 Million Its Kla (KLAC) Stake; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lowered Badger Meter Com (BMI) Stake By $438,547

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) stake by 45.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI)’s stock declined 4.00%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 8,811 shares with $526,000 value, down from 16,244 last quarter. Badger Meter Inc Com now has $1.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 5,083 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio

Capital Management Corp decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 31.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp sold 40,184 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Capital Management Corp holds 87,596 shares with $10.35 million value, down from 127,780 last quarter. Kla now has $24.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $150.54. About 236,405 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.14% or 485,692 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company owns 54,937 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl has 10 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications has 0.18% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1.22M shares. Texas-based Next Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 33,740 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 4,860 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins. 101,241 are owned by Hightower Advisors Lc. American State Bank has invested 1.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Utd Fincl Advisers Llc stated it has 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 3,505 were reported by Scotia Cap. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 305,415 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 406 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $155.17’s average target is 3.08% above currents $150.54 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 19 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $156.5000 target in Friday, August 23 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $354.84 million for 17.11 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 10,514 shares to 137,225 valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) stake by 519,541 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 64,189 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 9,597 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Rk Cap Ltd Liability owns 40,000 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 5,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Teton Incorporated accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 424,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 188,845 shares. Everence Management Inc reported 0.05% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Llp has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

