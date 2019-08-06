Capital Management Raised Stamps Com (STMP) Position; Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (KTOV) SI Decreased By 13.93%

Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV) had a decrease of 13.93% in short interest. KTOV’s SI was 455,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.93% from 529,700 shares previously. With 521,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s short sellers to cover KTOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.0362 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7741. About 88,578 shares traded. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has declined 55.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.78% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp acquired 5,716 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The Capital Management Corp holds 62,668 shares with $5.10M value, up from 56,952 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $769.39M valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 530,364 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 22. Craig Hallum downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4800 target in Thursday, May 9 report. B. Riley & Co downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Thursday, May 9. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. Roth Capital downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, February 22. Roth Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target. Craig Hallum maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, February 22. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Roth Capital. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Capital Management Corp decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 102,587 shares to 171,870 valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 104,241 shares and now owns 70,200 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. The insider Habiger David C bought $49,980.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru invested in 60 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 14,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 200 shares. Scout invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce owns 350 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Piedmont Investment reported 4,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polen Mgmt reported 10,580 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 289 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 12,148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 17,270 shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd holds 0.5% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 59,062 shares.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $15.45 million. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

