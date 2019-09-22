Capital Management Position in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Lynch & Associates Upped At&T (T) Position by $334,719

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 62,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10 million shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 77,082 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, down from 95,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 885,684 shares traded or 166.14% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 8,061 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 409,537 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 756,555 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 12,627 shares. Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Lpl Finance Lc owns 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 9,815 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 14,922 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 21,056 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,973 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 202,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.30M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 78,222 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap reported 34,169 shares stake.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18,420 shares to 190,290 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 91,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).