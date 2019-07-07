Capital Management Position in Greenhill & Co (GHL) Has Cut by $352,569 as Market Valuation Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Plug Power (PLUG) Holding by $19.24 Million; Share Price Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 66.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 15.10 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.25 million, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 5.16M shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 6.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EXPECTS SOME CASH RECOVERY FROM U.S. TAX CREDITS; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.6C; 21/05/2018 – Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton to Speak at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investment Conference; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER: GENDRIVE FUEL CELL SYSTEM BOOSTS RUN-TIME BY 56%; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.07; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 28/03/2018 – Plug Power Continues to Expand the Hydrogen Economy with Hybrid Fueling Station Solutions

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 16,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, down from 714,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 146,293 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5

Analysts await Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GHL’s profit will be $9.48 million for 7.85 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Greenhill & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.59% EPS growth.

