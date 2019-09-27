Capital Management Position In Air Lease (AL) Was Has Increased; Charles River Laboratorie (CRL) Holding Has Increased by Timessquare Capital Management Llc

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratorie (CRL) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 44,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 907,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.82 million, up from 863,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratorie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.62. About 376,817 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 22,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 154,780 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 132,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 389,207 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 115,536 shares to 186,691 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,596 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 310,058 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 7,502 shares. Osterweis Capital Management accumulated 696,854 shares or 2.03% of the stock. 254,950 are held by Gagnon Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 5.06 million shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 19,819 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 338,833 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Service Gp Inc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,917 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 24,918 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Greenleaf Trust holds 21,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco invested in 0.28% or 1.71M shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 887,040 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.23 million shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Neos – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About ALLETE, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & F (NYSE:IFF) by 222,900 shares to 500,700 shares, valued at $72.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 147,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,255 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Shanda Asset reported 0.06% stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,369 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beck Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,530 shares. Oak Assoc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,995 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 2,999 shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 0.36% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Aperio Grp Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 23,281 shares. Channing Mngmt Ltd reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 14,740 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 203,189 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 6,738 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 15,438 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).