Capital Management Maintains Position in Gentex (GNTX); Qualys (QLYS) Stock Price Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Its Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 3,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 15,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 19,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 79,967 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 79,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 478,988 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 399,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 565,174 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,290 shares to 107,945 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 106,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Qualys Inc (QLYS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QLYS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Proficio Partners with Qualys to Expand its Managed Detection and Response Services – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Cyber Rampage Heats Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.74% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 457,544 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.04% or 24,630 shares. Campbell & Communication Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,567 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 13,117 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Limited Com holds 110,902 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De owns 35,322 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 96,154 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 54,240 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Bailard holds 0.09% or 18,100 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 4,608 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. The insider Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. On Friday, June 28 the insider Boehm Neil bought $314.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,040 shares to 24,509 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,227 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport HPDI 2.0 Drives Westport Fuel Amid Expense Woes – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Increases Cash Dividend by 7.7% – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Honda (HMC) to Stop Auto Production in Argentina From 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 20,825 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.23% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 91,272 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 477,800 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 441,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Guardian accumulated 2,000 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 67,917 shares. 23 were accumulated by Synovus Corp. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 621,355 shares. Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 151,516 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 422,384 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4.78M shares.