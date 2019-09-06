Capital Management Lowered Its Greenhill & Co (GHL) Holding by $352,569; Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Position in Sony (SNE) as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 16,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 697,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, down from 714,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.59 million market cap company. It closed at $13.37 lastly. It is down 48.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 120,955 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/05/2018 – Aibo, a new robot dog made by @Sony, barks, does tricks, and charms animal lovers; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 14/04/2018 – Sony to launch space business; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31; 20/05/2018 – New Sony CEO to Detail Shift Away From Gadgets in Mid-Term Plan; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tencent May Buy a Big Stake in Universal Music Group – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Threats That Could Hold Back the Cloud Gaming Revolution – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Tangled Contractual Web: Why Sony’s Spider-Man Is Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13 million shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 17,008 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Prudential Fincl reported 179,654 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 133,647 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 970 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 252,730 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). 4,905 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated invested in 1,714 shares. Kennedy reported 204,897 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,521 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited reported 504 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).