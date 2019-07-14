Capital Management Lifted Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Position By $773,647; Franklin Resources Has Raised Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holding By $1.63 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 16,104 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 2.82%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 212,549 shares with $21.57M value, up from 196,445 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 425,509 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Capital Management Corp increased Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) stake by 11.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp acquired 9,793 shares as Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)’s stock rose 7.44%. The Capital Management Corp holds 95,082 shares with $7.54 million value, up from 85,289 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co New now has $8.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 221,227 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 34,306 shares to 21,919 valued at $38.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 14,220 shares and now owns 246,813 shares. Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 7 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $112 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited has 432,515 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Resolution Limited owns 2.61% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 790,482 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.2% or 6,070 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 45,109 shares. Usa Portformulas stated it has 1,265 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 69,389 shares. 10,700 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Lc. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baltimore owns 2,555 shares. 20,171 are held by Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 556,366 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Michigan-based World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,755 shares. Asset Management One owns 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 502 shares. 4,100 are held by Quantitative Invest Management Ltd. Moreover, Capital Ww Investors has 0.05% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 947,391 shares. 142,015 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 65,512 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12,430 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com owns 117,704 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 169 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs LP has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,200 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Tortoise Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 60 shares.