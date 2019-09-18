Capital Management Lifted Its Greenhill & Co (GHL) Holding; Citigroup New (C) Position Held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 74.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 519,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, up from 697,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 232,213 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.91M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 201,072 shares to 244,675 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 40,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,813 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GHL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Mgmt Va invested in 1.22 million shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 25,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Partners Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 291,245 shares. 52,059 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated owns 410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 137,757 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 93,856 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 11,361 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 21,993 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 11,642 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 261,285 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,895 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 16,673 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

