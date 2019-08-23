Capital Management Increases Stake in Gentex (GNTX); Greylin Investment Mangement Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 49.84M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 79,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 478,988 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 399,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 415,737 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 762,101 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.55 million shares. Accredited Investors owns 49,737 shares. 175 are owned by Somerset Tru. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated stated it has 2.08 million shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 0.08% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 890,665 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power Incorporated has 150,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Essex Svcs Inc has invested 1.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 58,701 are held by Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. 26,188 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Pa. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&R Cap Management has 10,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,994 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 0.46% or 42,941 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares to 675,392 shares, valued at $135.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,317 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares to 445,747 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,509 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.72 million were accumulated by Boston Prns. Birch Hill Investment Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Smith Graham Company Investment Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 298,390 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ckw Fincl owns 2,750 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 21,505 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 79,372 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 127,600 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3.82M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 477,048 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 233,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 30,356 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation.