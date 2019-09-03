Capital Management Increases Position in Eaton Vance (EV); Reinhart Partners Increases Position in Trueblue Com (TBI)

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (TBI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 31,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 119,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 88,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 132,113 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 43,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 248,356 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, up from 205,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 874,975 shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 19,782 shares to 851,439 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,374 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 28,137 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 58,229 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,417 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 41,570 shares. Axa owns 49,300 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 94,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 374,035 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 1,205 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Lc has 87,497 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 14,888 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Clark Estates owns 143,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.04% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 191,426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund Sa has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Principal Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 511,864 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 431,228 shares. Montag A And Associates stated it has 0.11% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Aperio Gru Limited Co holds 0.01% or 82,041 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn owns 5.05M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 266,066 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Hightower Advisors Limited Co holds 0.03% or 116,227 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 20,983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation owns 84,523 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 102,587 shares to 171,870 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 86,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,395 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

