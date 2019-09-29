Capital Management Increases Holding in Air Lease (AL); Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined While Cypress Funds Has Boosted by $7.34 Million Its Holding

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.88 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 22,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 154,780 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 132,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 389,207 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $36.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

