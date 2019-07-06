Capital Management Increased Its Abb LTD (ABB) Holding by $2.65 Million; Stock Price Declined; Weber Alan W Has Lowered Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holding by $1.02 Billion as Market Value Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 645,212 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 147,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,690 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 200,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 4.76M shares traded or 146.46% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 16,789 shares to 697,563 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 102,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,870 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 11,002 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 54,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.04M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 12,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 121,153 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested in 12,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 16,204 shares. Capital Invsts invested in 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. Weber Alan W reported 3,281 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Us Bancshares De holds 2,862 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 124,443 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 57,763 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).