Capital Management Holding in Greenhill & Co (GHL) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; As Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Share Value Declined, Holder Green Street Investors Has Cut Position

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 228,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 253,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 2.94M shares traded or 56.54% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 16,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 697,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, down from 714,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 271,742 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SHO’s profit will be $62.96 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.