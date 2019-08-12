Capital Management Has Upped Its Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Stake by $6.54 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Navellier & Associates Has Cut Its Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holding by $1.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 18,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 10,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 77,043 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 104.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 251,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 492,984 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 241,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 667,402 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Aqr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 142,564 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 11,031 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Morgan Stanley holds 77,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 32,544 shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 45,621 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 40,175 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Assocs holds 0.16% or 10,637 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Alps Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 50,870 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Management invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 51,680 shares to 70,769 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

