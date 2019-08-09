Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $672,105; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Robecosam Ag Has Lowered by $834,792 Its Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag analyzed 9,938 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,137 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 81,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 60,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 8,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,860 shares to 101,321 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).