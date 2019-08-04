Capital Management Has Lowered Its Kla (KLAC) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, May 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. See Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) latest ratings:

Capital Management Corp decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp sold 12,155 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Capital Management Corp holds 127,780 shares with $15.26 million value, down from 139,935 last quarter. Kla now has $21.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.07M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity. The insider Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 59,113 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Platinum Inv Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Mackay Shields Lc reported 16,570 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 128,900 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 9,298 shares stake. Axa accumulated 300,314 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,246 shares. 136,143 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,700 shares. Riverhead Ltd accumulated 331 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 519,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 12,498 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 7,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas holds 0.01% or 15,398 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,744 shares.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 19.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by UBS.