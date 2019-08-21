Capital Management Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position By $4.62 Million; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Increased By $389,853 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Capital Management Corp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 383.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp acquired 24,183 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Capital Management Corp holds 30,485 shares with $5.85 million value, up from 6,302 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job, says Cramer; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – “It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors,” the Goldman note said; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc acquired 14,439 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 135,637 shares with $3.74 million value, up from 121,198 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $248.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,905 were accumulated by Weik Mgmt. Fayez Sarofim Communication holds 358,231 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability reported 3.36M shares stake. Ashfield Cap reported 0.04% stake. Inr Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 582,172 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability reported 63,812 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division has 91,117 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menora Mivtachim accumulated 3.55 million shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 3.26% or 1.21 million shares. St Johns Mngmt Lc holds 105,357 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. 43,228 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Ltd Liability. 2.50M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc reported 40,718 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 30.61% above currents $26.72 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wood.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Lovesac Company stake by 57,100 shares to 87,500 valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shotspotter Inc stake by 55,100 shares and now owns 252,223 shares. Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.89% above currents $199.98 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Capital Management Corp decreased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 36,076 shares to 302,227 valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 5,479 shares and now owns 56,375 shares. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) was reduced too.