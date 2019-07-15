Capital Management Has Increased Position in Albemarle (ALB) by $3.38 Million as Stock Declined; Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.20 Million

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 41,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 93,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 274,529 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 7.04 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 19,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 80,744 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.02% or 34,325 shares. Fin Professionals owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 11,476 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Alethea Ltd, a California-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Kistler reported 1,453 shares stake. American Trust Advsr Ltd Liability reported 4,052 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 129 shares. 7,104 are owned by Gam Ag. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,155 shares to 127,780 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,014 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares to 111,030 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 101.00 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Llc stated it has 271,189 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Churchill Corporation holds 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 65,869 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S Muoio Limited Co accumulated 4,690 shares. Martin invested in 5.47% or 110,574 shares. Northeast Mngmt stated it has 262,829 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested in 22,883 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1.09% or 13,233 shares in its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,687 shares stake. Alley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.17% or 38,849 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.